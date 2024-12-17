Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to Close for 3D Scanning of Idol on December 20; Check Details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 17, 2024 09:42 AM2024-12-17T09:42:46+5:302024-12-17T09:43:13+5:30
The Sai Sansthan has decided to safeguard the 'data' of the idol at the Sai Baba Temple, Shirdi through ...
The Sai Sansthan has decided to safeguard the 'data' of the idol at the Sai Baba Temple, Shirdi through 3D scanning. A team of experts, formed under the guidance of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Mumbai, will carry out the process. As a result, the temple will remain closed to devotees for darshan for three hours, starting from 1:30 pm on December 20, to facilitate the scanning.
The statue is experiencing damage, and 3D scanning will be used to protect its 'data,' as the shape may change in the future, diminishing its beauty.
What is 3D scanning?
- 3D scanning is the process of capturing the precise geometry of an object in a digital environment. It involves analyzing an object or environment and collecting three-dimensional data on its size, and possibly its appearance, such as color.
- The collected data is then used to create a digital 3D model. In the case of the Sai idol, it will be photographed from all angles in a 360-degree view, and this photography will then be digitally modeled.