Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray asks party workers to be ready for mid term polls in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thckeray predicted mid term elections in Maharashtra and asked party workers to start preprations. Thackeray was speaking at a meeting of the party's Assembly constituency level functionaries at the party headquarters Sena Bhavan.

Mid-term polls were inevitable as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore for Maharashtra, Sawant said. Just like voters in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are being lured with packages and announcements, this announcement by the PM is also an indicator that Maharashtra will have elections," said the South Mumbai MP.

According to a report of PTI, the term of the Maharashtra Assembly is set to expire in 2024. The Thackeray faction of the Sena has been demanding that the party MLAs who rebelled along with Eknath Shinde resign and face the electorate afresh.