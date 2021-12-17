Shiv Sena & Congress possibly to come together for BMC elections 2022

Sources said that Shiv Sena and Congress could work on a common strategy to defeat BJP in the forthcoming BMC elections. Though Shiv Sena and Congress have been saying that we will fight on our own, BJP's victory in the state Legislative Council and Assembly by-elections is forcing the constituent parties of Mahavikas Aghadi to come together. The question is whether the Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, will be able to defeat the BJP on its own in the prestigious Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections in Mumbai.

Secondly, the Congress is a national party, which had shown its strength in Mumbai in the 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections. But since then, the Congress's graph has been declining not only in the financial capital Mumbai, but also in the state. Asked if it is possible for Shiv Sena and Congress to come together in the BMC elections, the Mahavikas Aghadi leader said, "It is not possible."

