Shiv Sena Disqualification Verdict Looms, Thackeray Camp Leader Vaibhav Naik Raises Foul Play

Mumbai: Anticipation hangs heavy as Maharashtra prepares for the verdict in the much-awaited disqualification case of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, scheduled for pronouncement by Speaker Rahul Narvekar today at 4 PM. The high-stakes drama, simmering since the party split last year, has both factions, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, anxiously awaiting the outcome.

Early Leak Claims:

Adding a jolt to the already tense atmosphere, Thackeray faction MLA Vaibhav Naik made a sensational claim. "The disqualification verdict was decided two days ago and will go against us," he alleged, further stating that "MLAs siding with Uddhav Thackeray will be disqualified."

Naik's Accusations:

Pre-determined verdict: He asserts that the outcome has been orchestrated beforehand, undermining fairness.

Power misuse: He accuses the ruling side of exploiting its position to influence the verdict.

Insider knowledge: He claims certain individuals were aware of the decision before the official announcement.

Blow to democracy: He warns that such a verdict would be a dangerous precedent for democracy.

Thackeray Camp's Next Move:

Naik indicated the faction's plan to challenge the verdict in court and mobilize public support. "We will approach the court against this decision and take our case to the people," he declared.

Uncertain Trajectory:

With tensions escalating and conflicting claims swirling, all eyes remain glued to the verdict. Whether Naik's allegations hold any truth and what implications the verdict holds for the future of the Sena and Maharashtra's political landscape remain to be seen.