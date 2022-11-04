Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray says rebel party MLA's should seek fresh mandate

The Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray dared the rebel party MLA's including Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde to seek a fresh mandate, and said he ws too was ready to resign and contest an election afresh.

I reiterate my demand that the 40 rebel MLAs should resign and seek fresh mandate. I will also resign from my seat and seek re-election. Let people decide, If I were the deputy chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis), I would have walked out of this government and called for fresh elections, he added. His party believed in the ideals of the Constitution, the rule of law and justice, he said.

According to a report of PTI, speaking at the same event earlier, chief minister Shinde said Uddhav Thackeray should introspect as to why 40 of the Sena’s 55 MLAs quit rather than calling them names.

If two-thirds of the legislative party revolts and the rebellion is legitimised, there would be unrest in the country, he said, referring to the revolt by Shinde and others which brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government in June this year. Aaditya also criticised the state government for `delaying’ civic polls including the elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.