Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray says will oppose shifting of Mahalaxmi racecourse to private land

Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said his party will oppose the BMC's plan to shift the Mahalaxmi racecourse to a private land near the Mulund dumping ground.

In a series of tweets, he said, The Mahalaxmi Racecourse is an integral urban open space of Mumbai and part of every Mumbaikar’s lives. Uddhav Thackeray ji had proposed a park like The Hyde Park where everyone would have free, open access to a green open space, without any construction.

According to a report of TOI, Aaditya said the Sena has always opposed the plan to move the racecourse to a private land, and would oppose it now too. Aaditya said the racecourse must come up only on government land and not private land. The lease has already expired, and in 2013, we spoke first about the theme park (at Mahalaxmi race course). But the question is where will the racecourse be shifted? I'm told that it will be shifted to somewhere in Mulund on land that belongs to a private builder.

Ten years after the lease for the Mahalaxmi Race Course plot expired, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revived its plan to take over the plot in Mumbai to build an amusement park.