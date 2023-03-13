Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab moves Bombay HC against ED’s money laundering case

Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab moved Bombay High Court seeking to quash the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Sai Resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri.

Parab also sought interim relief of no coercive action being taken against him pending the hearing of his plea. A division bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite Dere will hear the plea on Tuesday.

Parab moved HC after ED arrested his business partner and aide Sadanand Kadam on March 10. ED had claimed the value of the Dapoli land is around Rs 2.74 crore and on the said land the resort valued at Rs 7.46 crore was proceeds of crime.

Both Kadam and Parab had been questioned by the ED and they had appeared before the agency after being summoned. According to the ED case, in 2011, Pune resident Vibhas Sathe purchased agriculture land at Dapoli and then sold the plot to Parab in 2017 for Rs 1.80 crore, although the sale deed was executed in 2019.

ED alleged Parab and Kadam had made Sathe make an application to convert the land usage from agricultural to non-agricultural. Kadam had pressurised revenue department officials and obtained illegal permission on September 12, 2017, the ED said.