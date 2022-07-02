Shiv Sena leader Deepali Sayed writes letter to Shiv Sainiks

Mumbai: Even after Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister, the pace of political developments does not seem to have slowed down. After the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister and the membership of the Legislative Council, there was a mixed reaction. After this, he will focus on party organization and will meet Shiv Sainiks.

Shiv Sena leader Deepali Sayed has written a letter appealing to Shiv Sainiks, which has been shared on Twitter. She wrote "In this, Revered Shiv Sainik, whenever our Maharashtra was in crisis, Shiv Sena's Shiv Sainik fell into that crisis. Today, Shiv Sena is struggling through crisis, a legal battle is going on between party leaders and Shiv Sena leaders. We request all of you that Shiv Sena will find a way out of all these crises. But, Shiv Sainiks should not pay attention to those things. Strengthen your Shiv Sena for your department, ward, village, for the service of Maharashtra, whether it is Pune or Thane, Mumbai. Ignoring senior level politics, Shiv Sainiks should come down to serve the people in their branches and divisions. Jai Maharashtra!"

The Eknath Shinde faction revolted and formed a government in the state with the BJP. As many as 37 Shiv Sena MLAs joined Shinde group. This is considered to be the biggest revolt in the history of Shiv Sena till date. It has been claimed that now 12 out of 19 Shiv Sena MPs will think differently. It is learned that a group of Shiv Sena MPs met party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday and expressed their sentiments before him and requested him to mediate with Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, senior party leaders urged Uddhav Thackeray to include rebel MLAs led by Shinde in the party. Three MPs were absent from the meeting of Shiv Sena MPs. These include Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde, Bhavana Gawli and Thane MP Rajan Vichare. Emotions are currently on ED's radar. Shiv Sena has a total of 19 MPs in the Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha.