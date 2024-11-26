Shiv Sena Leader Manisha Kayande Breaks Silence on Eknath Shinde's Future As Maharashtra CM

After the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance clinched landslide victory in Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has submitted his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan today. Shinde will be the caretaker CM till the new leader for the post is sworn in. The term of the current government ends today and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar accompanied Shinde during the resignation.

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande emphasized that the resignation of the current Chief Minister is a procedural step following the end of the government's term. She noted that the process is part of the judicial system and must be followed for the smooth transition of power. "This is a judicial process that needs to be followed. Once the government's term ends, resignation is a procedural step. The Honorable Governor has appointed him as a caretaker CM, and the next steps will unfold. As developments happen, you will be informed. Discussions have already started and will continue officially. The three parties will meet officially, and all discussions will take place"

Kayande confirmed that the Honorable Governor had appointed the current Chief Minister as a caretaker, a standard practice in such circumstances. She assured that all necessary steps would unfold as per the law and that developments will be communicated to the public as they happen. Furthermore, Kayande revealed that discussions among the three parties are already underway and will continue in an official capacity. The parties are set to meet officially in the coming days to discuss the next course of action, ensuring that the political landscape remains stable as Maharashtra prepares for future leadership transitions. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister is likely to be held on December 1. Along with Chief Minister and Deputy CMs, 20 MLAs will take oath as Cabinet Ministers, sources said. As many as 10 BJP MLAs will be given cabinet berths while six Shinde Sena MLAs and four NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) MLAs will also assume ministerial roles.

