Shiv Sena leader Sanjat Raut arrives at Mumbai sessions court for hearing in Patra Chawl land scam case

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrives at Sessions Court in Mumbai for a hearing in the Patra Chawl land scam case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Raut in July this year for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

He was in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.Raut had in his bail plea claimed the case against him was a perfect example of “abuse of power" and “political vendetta".The ED had opposed Raut’s plea, saying he played a major role in the money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment and acted “behind the curtains" to avoid the money trail.