Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut adamant on action against Governor Koshyari says just wait for the assembly election
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 5, 2022 12:15 PM 2022-12-05T12:15:41+5:30 2022-12-05T12:16:20+5:30
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that action will have yo be taken against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The assembly election is starting from December 19. Wait and see what the opposition does before and after this.
Earlier, Sanjay Raut criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for maintaining silence over alleged objectionable remarks made against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by some public figures and warned these insults to the Maratha warrior king will be avenged.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said some criteria must be fixed for selection of persons for the post of state governors, the PTI reported on Saturday. Uddhav said that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been insulting revered figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.
Action will have to be taken against the Governor. The Vidhan Sabha session is beginning on 19th Dec. Wait and watch what the Opposition does before and after that: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari pic.twitter.com/QRnOOehwoN— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022