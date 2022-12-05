Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut adamant on action against Governor Koshyari says just wait for the assembly election

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that action will have yo be taken against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The assembly election is starting from December 19. Wait and see what the opposition does before and after this.

Earlier, Sanjay Raut criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for maintaining silence over alleged objectionable remarks made against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by some public figures and warned these insults to the Maratha warrior king will be avenged.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said some criteria must be fixed for selection of persons for the post of state governors, the PTI reported on Saturday. Uddhav said that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been insulting revered figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.