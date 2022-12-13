Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticizes PM Modi over India-China Border dispute

Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut targets Central Government and said t is clear from the incident in Tawang that the Prime Minister, Defense Minister has consistently tried to hide something from the country. The case has come to light eight days after the encounter took place in Tawang on Friday.

Until the assembly elections in Gujarat as well as in the country, China was quiet or they were told to be quiet. After Ladakh, Doklam, they have now entered Tawang. There was talk of Chinese troops pulling out of Ladakh and now entering Tawang. The rulers of the country should focus on the vulnerable borders instead of focusing on politics, investigation system, assembly, opposition parties, advised Sanjay Raut.

Sanjay Raut has said that the issue of national security will be raised by the opposition in both the house of Parliament, the situation is critical. China Pakistan and other adversaries strike at the border as the government gets involved in politics. the government is not taking this matter seriously. It is clear from the Tawang incident that the Prime Minister, Defense Minister tried to hide something from the country. The clash took place in Tawang on Friday. After eight days this came up Indian Soldiers are undergoing treatment in Assam's Guwahati. There is no way to know the truth. How many Indian soldiers were injured? Who has been martyred? The government is not ready to give official information on this. He alleged that what happened in Galwan is happening in Tawang.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. The Chinese troops clashed with the Indian soldiers at the LAC in Tawang sector, as per sources. The face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides.