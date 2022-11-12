Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says Gajanan Kirtikar joins Shinde group, people will forget him from tomorrow

Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar has joined the Shinde faction. Because of this, the Thackeray group has suffered a big blow. However, Thackeray group MP Sanjay Raut clarified that this was nothing like a shock. Kirtikar's departure from the party did not cause much commotion. Sanjay Raut said that people will forget him from tomorrow.

Gajanan was our senior colleague, now he has left the party. He was five time MLA and two time MP, his sons however has remained with us. When leader like Kirtikar leace the party have different sense of loyalty. Not such damage has done since they left. Prople will forget them from tomorrow, Sanjay Raut said.

Gajanan Kirtikar was also given membership his son Amol Kiritkar has remained with the party. People decide wheather their decision is right or wrong. We have seen what happend in Andheri. Everyone knows the people's vote in the by-election. Speakin on Kiritkar's criticism of justice, Sanjay Raut said, what is the defination of justice, even if I was put in jail. I did not leave the party, Raut further stated.