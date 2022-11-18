Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says I was kept in egg cell in prison and lost 10kg weight

Shiv Sena senior leader Sanjay Raut has been granted bail by a special court in the money laundering case a few days ago. Now after this, he has shared experience in prison. In the prison he was kept in egg cell, did not even see the sun there for 15 days. It is said that due to exposure to the food lights in the jail for a long time, my eye sight has also weakened Sanjay Raut has said. Not only this Raut also said that he had lost 10kg during his time in jail.

Raut said, I am having trouble reading and writing. I am also having trouble in hearing and speaking. I had to put up with this but it is okay.

Calling himself a prisoner of war, Raut claimed that if he had surrendered to them (the BJP) or remained a silent spectator he would not have been arrested. I consider myself a prisoner of war, the government thinks we are at war with them. Raut said, we saw former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in jail. His condition is not good. Will the government put only those in the opposition in jail? He also raised such a question on the occasion. Raut also said that we are today is because of Balasaheb Thackeray and the Thackeray family.