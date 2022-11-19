Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says stop mudslinging on Veer Savarkar and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has advised that the ongoing mudslinging on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Veer Savarkar should be stopped. After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised some questions about Savarkar, the political atmosphere in Maharashtra has heated up. Savarkar's descendant Ranjit Savarkar and Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson have faced each other in it. Sanjay Raut stated that Maharashtra is moving away from the issue of development due to this accusation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a controversial statement about Savarkar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He alleged that Veer Savarkar was working for the British. This was strongly opposed by BJP and MNS. Shiv Sena also took a stand that we do not agree with this statement. After that, Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar held a press conference to refute all the allegations made against Savarkar by the Congress so far.

Soon after, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi also participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He claimed that the allegations made by Rahul Gandhi and the letter shown about Savarkar were true. Sanjay Raut, however, took notice of all these today, TV9 reported.

He said, nobody needs to say anything about Vir Savarkar, Subhash Chandra Bose, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Labhabhai Patel and Mahatma Gandhi. Everyone has a place and contribution in the freedom struggle of the country. Just because someone says something, people's knowledge will not change much. Therefore, whatever controversy is going on regarding Savarkar, one should not talk much about it.

For us Savarkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Nehru… who sacrificed their happiness in the freedom movement. Everyone has respect for these leaders. These people have sacrificed for the creation of the country. Sanjay Raut has made a statement that those people are not alive, no one should throw mud against them.