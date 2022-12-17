Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slams Shinde-Fadnavis government before protest march

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Mumbai protest said Maharashtra lovers are united today to protest the dirty politics going on in Maharashtra. Today MVAs grand protest is for Maharashtra lovers. How do you condition them at such times? How can you tell us what to talk about and what not to talk about? If this is the case then you should write a speech, the way speeches are written for the CM, in these words, MP from Shiv Sena group attacked the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

If there are any Maharashtra lovers left in the government, they should join us, their love for Maharashtra has been burried under the box. Anyone has seen the protests of Samyukt Maharashtra, will remember that time from this protest. Thane, where the CM is, being shut today. CM they are shutting down their city themselves and their home minister is sitting beside them and watching, Raut commented on the situation.

Maharashtra bandh should have been called after Chhatrapati Shivraya was insulted, but nothing happened. We have postponed the bandh, lets see, But for now, I appeal CM to withdraw the bandh and join our protest. The person who insulted Shivaji is sitting in Raj Bhavan his brain is mortgaged in Delhi. No one has ever made such an absurd statement about Shivaji Maharaj, we are proud that we have taken up this work for the love of Maharashtra. You are suffering because you are sleepy, said Sanjay Raut.