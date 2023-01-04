Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare backs Urfi Javed, says, can you object to Kangana Ranaut's outfit?

Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare come out in support of Urfi Javed after BJP member Chitra Wagh had slammed her for going topless on Mumbai streets and demanding her arrest. Urfi had just stated that Wagh's attacks had left her traumatised to the point of contemplating suicide.

Andhare took to her Facebook handle and slammed Wagh for her double standards. I wear a saree. I like to wear saree. Because I find myself more comfortable and confident in that. Even after going out of India, I wear a saree or sometimes a salwar suit. But I don't think that others should dress like me. Because people wear clothes according to their comfort. Or everyone has their own professional needs, she wrote.

n her post, Andhare asked Wagh, Who gave you the right to beat a woman from a minority community like Urfi Javed? And if you object to Urfi Javed's outfit, can you object to Kangana Ranaut, Ketki Chitale or Amrita Fadnavis? Or will you bash them?"

Nudity is more in thought and language than in clothing. How much you will go astray leaving the questions related to the daily life of the people to stay in the limelight.