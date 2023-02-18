Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray says EC's decision dangerous for democracy

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray described as dangerous for democracy Election Commission’s decision to recognise Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena.

They (Eknath Shinde faction) have stolen our bow and arrow symbol, but people will avenge this theft, Thackeray said. Claiming that there was no democracy left in India, Thackeray said PM Modi should declare that dictatorship has started in the country.

We will challenge in Supreme Court poll panel’s decision to recognise Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena, he said. The EC decision is very dangerous for democracy, he added. The EC decision indicates that the Mumbai municipal corporation elections will be declared soon, he said.

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Election Commission’s decision in favour of Eknath Shinde established that Shinde leads the real Shiv Sena. The EC earlier in the day recognized the faction led by Chief Minister Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and awarded the original party’s poll symbol `bow and arrow’ to it.