Shiv Sena leaders accuses BJP and AIMIM leaders for violence in Aurangabad to disturb MVA's rally on Apr 2

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Majalis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of orchestrating violence in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, where a mob attacked police personnel, and alleged that it was aimed at disturbing the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) upcoming rally in the city.

A mob of more than 500 people allegedly attacked policemen on Wednesday night following a clash among youths. The incident took place in Kiradpura locality of Aurangabad, which houses a famous Ram temple, police officials have said.

The incident occurred on the eve of the Ram Navami celebrations. The opposition MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, is scheduled to hold a rally in Aurangabad city, now named Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on the coming Sunday. Targeting the BJP and the AIMIM over the incident.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Chandrakant Khaire claimed, Imtiaz Jaleel (of the AIMIM), (Deputy Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Bhagwat Karad (who hails from Aurangabad) are friends.

According to a report of PTI, It is their plan. The violence is aimed at disturbing our (MVA's) rally scheduled on April 2. People are also saying that the AIMIM is a B team of the BJP. Khaire visited the Ram temple in Kiradpura and performed rituals on the occasion of Ram Navami every year.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that tension is being created deliberately and the Home Minister (Fadnavis) should know the perpetrators are. The MVA's rally on April 2 will go ahead as scheduled. It will be a huge success and preparations are on for it, he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, who also belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, said, We should maintain peace. Since the past one month, I have been saying that efforts were on to disturb peace in the city.

The AIMIM has been holding agitations for the last 15 days (against renaming (of Aurangabad). What action did the police take against them? The police should act against those who attacked them. If anyone is attacking the police, then their hands should be chopped off, he said.

AIMIM is losing its Muslim support base rapidly. Attempts to provoke others is underway by the BJP and the Shinde-led group, Danve said. Responding to the allegations, AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel said.

This is being done to hide their failure. According to them, when anything good happens, it is because of them, but if anything bad happens, it is due to AIMIM. A high-level inquiry committee should be appointed to probe the incident and find those involved in it, he said.