Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Abhishek Ghosalkar Shot Dead During Facebook Live, Accused Later Kills Himself

Abhishek Ghosalkar, the son of a Shivsena (UBT) leader affiliated with Uddhav Thackeray's faction, was shot dead during a Facebook Live video on Thursday. Abhishek is an old-timer of Uddhav Thackeray’s party. He was the chairman of the Mumbai Buildings Repairs and Reconstruction Board.

The incident took place in the limits of MHB Colony police station in the Dahisar area. According to reports, Abhishek was doing a Facebook livestream when he was shot thrice over ‘personal enmity’. Abhishek was rushed to hospital and was undergoing treatment where he died. Reports suggest that the incident took place in the office of the man popularly known as Mauris Bhai, whose real name is Mauris Noronha with whom Abhishek had some personal enmity. However, they patched up recently and Abhishek was reportedly invited to Mauris Noronha’s office for an event. According to the ANI report, Mauris bhai allegedly shot at Ghosalkar before shooting himself and the entire incident was livestreamed on Facebook.

Responding to the shooting, Shivsena (UBT) party workers stated, "Morris was a known local criminal who attempted to infiltrate various political parties. He even expressed interest in joining UBT, but we denied his request. He and Abhishek had clashed previously but had seemingly reconciled. He organized a saree distribution program at his office on Thursday and invited Abhishek. Another argument ensued, and Morris fired three rounds at Abhishek."

Speaking to ANI, party spokesperson Anand Dubey said, “An attempt to create an atmosphere of anarchy in Maharashtra is being made. BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar’s NCP have completely failed…Nobody seems to be safe now…If a public representative is not safe, what can we say about the common people? Is the government itself creating an atmosphere of fear? Is the opposition being targetted? Sanjay Raut says that this government is nurturing goons. Its living example was seen in Mumbai today…Who will answer this?…”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut demands Maharashtra Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis' resignation over Dahisar, Mumbai firing incident.

"I have been saying every day that the rule of goons has started in Maharashtra. The Chief Minister and his son meet goons every day. They are given entry into the party. The Home Minister has disappeared. The state is in the grip of goons. That is why there is no fear of law left and the police are only there to serve the Shinde gang. The firing on Abhishek Ghosalkar is shocking. Abhishek is battling death..and Home Minister Fadnavis is roaming around discussing tea! Fadnavis should resign!" Sanjay Raut tweeted on X.

Party workers associated with the UBT faction vandalized Morris' office in protest. The incident sparked concerns about law and order in the Dahisar area, prompting the deployment of additional police forces and heightened security measures.