Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke passes away

Andheri East MLA Ramesh Latke passed away late Wednesday night due to a heart attack.

Latke was first elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Andheri East in 2014 and defeated Congress' Suresh Shetty.

In 2019, the Shiv Sena MLA beat independent candidate M Patel. He was also a corporate at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for several terms.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor