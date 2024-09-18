Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Says 'Congress Dogs' Will Be Buried if They Enter My Event

In a provocative statement, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has threatened to "bury any Congress dog" attending his event. Earlier on Monday, the Buldhana legislator sparked a political controversy by offering a 'reward' for anyone who cuts off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue.

Speaking to reporters that day, Sanjay Gaikwad is seen in a video stating that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, leader of the Shiv Sena, will attend an event in his district focused on the government's flagship 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' for women.

"If any Congress dog tries to enter my programme, I will bury them then and there," Gaikwad is heard saying.

The MLA had earlier announced a Rs 11 lakh reward to anyone who "chops off" Rahul Gandhi's tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.

"I have made the statement. If I have not apologised, why should the CM do so? Of 140 crore people in the country, 50 per cent of the population gets reservation. And I am firm on the statement I made about the person who spoke about removing reservation," Gaikwad said, when asked about the controversy.

On Monday night, the police filed a case against Gaikwad for his remarks about the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Gaikwad has a history of controversies; last month, a video showing a policeman cleaning his car went viral on social media. The MLA later claimed that the policeman had cleaned the car voluntarily after being ill and vomiting inside.