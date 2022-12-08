Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says Maha Governor Koshyari's office new hot spot for Instagram pic

Maharashtra Raj Bhavan is once again in discussion, Small screen actress Myra Mishra, who participated in a program at Raj Bhavan with the women's delegation, posed for pictures with the Governor's chair. Myra later posted the pictures on her Instagram account, which went viral in no time.

According to a report of Mint, On this, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has taken a jibe at the Governor Koshyari and Raj Bhavan office by calling it a ‘hot spot for Instagram pics.’

Sharing Myra Mishra's Instagram story, the Shiv Sena MP wrote, “Raj Bhavan is the new hot spot for Instagram pics! And btw that is official chair of the governor."

MNS leader Manoj Chavan has given a strong reaction by sharing Myra's picture in Twitter.

Last month, Koshyari had said at a function that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of the previous generation while Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkar were among the new icons.

The Governor recently raked up a controversy by calling the 17th century Maratha warrior king as an icon of “olden days”.