Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut reaches for hearing of Patra Chawl scam case

Uddhav faction's hearing on framing of charges against Shiv Sena MPs Sanjay Raut and Praveen Raut in Patra Chaal scam case has been postponed. Sanjay and Praveen reached the court.

Next hearing will be on Feb 27 as today's hearing was adjourned due to non-submission of summon report to others by investigating agency.

Sanjay Raut has been granted bail by the local court in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case pertaining to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Rajya Sabha member Raut in July this year for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.