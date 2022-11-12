Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut slams TMC minister Akhil Giri’s remarks against President

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut slammed West Bengal minister and TMC leader Akhil Giri over his remarks against the President Droupadi Murmu and said that his party will not tolerate such statements against the Prime Minister or the President of India.

The Shiv Sena MP Raut was speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Saturday and said, We must respect the constitutional post of the President of India. Akhil Giri made the objectionable remarks against the President of India on Friday while talking about West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari following an incident of unrest in the BJP leader’s Nandigram constituency over the Martyrs’ Day event, ANI reported.

We (Shiv Sena) will not tolerate any kind of such statement on the PM or president. One must respect both, said Raut. Raut also reacted to Uddhav faction MP Gajanan Kirtikar joining the Shinde faction. If he (Gajanan Kritikar) says the direction of (Shinde) is right, then let’s wait for the election. It’s the people who will decide whose direction is right, said Raut, while adding that Kirtikar’s son is still with us.