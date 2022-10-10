Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended till October 17

The judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been extended till October 17 in the Patra Chawal land scam case. Earlier a special court in Mumbai has extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena leader till October 10.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Raut on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days after being in the ED's custody initially until August 8. A special PMLA court thereafter extended Raut's custody till September 5 on August 22, which was further extended till September 19.

According to sources, ED officials seized ₹11.50 lakhs unaccounted cash from his residence during the raids. Soon after the ED officials detained him in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, the Shiv Sena leader said that he "won't be cowed down".