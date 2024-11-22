Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde Visits Tirumala Temple Ahead of Maharashtra Election Result 2024 (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde, on Friday, visited Tirumala Sri Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings a day before Assembly election results in the state scheduled to be held on November 23.

Shrikant Shinde is current MP from Kalyan. Exit polls predicted on Wednesday that the ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra, and the NDA also has an edge to form a government in Jharkhand.

Shrikant Shinde in Tirumala

#WATCH | Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh: Shiv Sena MP Srikant Shinde offered prayers at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple pic.twitter.com/7QH4y1l8wu — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2024

Also Read | Satta Bazar on Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Betting Market in Turmoil as Bookies Avoid Risks Amid Uncertain Outcomes.

Most exit polls also predicted that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would put up a strong show in polls but is unlikely to cross the majority mark in the 288-member assembly. According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance would win 137-157 seats, whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi would get 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats.

Chanakya Strategies projected that Mahayuti will win 152-150 seats, MVA 130-138 seats, and others 6-8 seats. In Maharashtra, the primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).