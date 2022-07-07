Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut criticizes CM Eknath Shinde

After Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister, the political situation has gained momentum. Shiv Sena has suffered a major blow after this historic mutiny. After this, rebel MLAs are being attacked by Uddhav Thackeray's loyalists.

Shiv Sena MP has once again criticized Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut has lashed out at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, asking if he can tweet with his own hands.

Speaking to the media, it was only through my mediation that Balasaheb nominated Eknath Shinde for the Assembly seat. But I regret it. I have committed the greatest sin of my life. Had it not been recommended by me, he would not have become an MLA?

Uddhav Thackeray had mentioned Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a rickshaw driver while criticizing his speech in the Assembly. After this, Eknath Shinde had responded by tweeting that he has overtaken the Mercedes by his rickshaw speed.