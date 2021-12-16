Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress to fight Navi Mumbai civic polls together

Bhartiya Janata Party is currently enjoying the win of 4 out of 6 seats in the Legislative Council elections. After this election, BJP has taken an aggressive stance. In addition, many important municipal elections will be held early next year. Out of these, the three parties of Mahavikas Aghadi will fight together in Navi Mumbai. BJP is in control of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The three parties have decided to fight together to push the BJP. The meeting of Mahavikas Aghadi in Navi Mumbai was held a short while ago. It was decided to fight the next municipal elections together. The meeting was attended by Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Vijay Nahta, Leader of Opposition Vijay Chowgule, Congress District President Anil Kaushik, NCP District President Ashok Gawde and Sandeep Sutar. The meeting also decided on the formula for allotment of seats.

The total number of members in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is 111. It will now add 10 seats. So this number will go up to 121. Shiv Sena will contest 75 to 80 seats. The NCP will field candidates for 20 to 25 seats and the Congress for 18 to 22 seats. Municipal elections may be held in next 2 to 3 months. BJP leader Ganesh Naik is facing a challenge to retain power in the next municipal elections. Ganesh Naik left NCP and joined BJP. Naik joined BJP before the 2019 Assembly elections. Many NCP corporators joined him. Therefore, the NCP had to lose power in the Municipal Corporation.