Shiv Sena-NCP to join hands for municipal elections ?

After MNS president Raj Thackeray took the role of aggressive Hindutva, various BJP leaders met Raj Thackeray and discussions have started about a possible alliance between the two parties. Similarly, it has come to light that NCP and Shiv Sena alliance talks have also started for the forthcoming elections.

It is understood that the Chief Minister of the state and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had a discussion with NCP President Sharad Pawar about the alliance in the local body elections. Sources said that Shiv Sena and NCP have decided to come together to stop the BJP from attacking the state government. The alliance is being discussed between the two parties and no final decision has been taken yet.

This year elections will be held for many big Municipal Corporations in the state including Mumbai, Pune and Nashik. If the NCP and Shiv Sena fight this election together, the party leadership is now speculating on whether the minds of the workers of both the parties will agree. Because both the Shiv Sena and the NCP have traditionally been political opponents of each other. At the local level, there have been frequent clashes between activists of both parties.