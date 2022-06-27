Shiv Sena new group leader Ajay Chaudhary arrives at Vidhan Bhawan

Ajay Chaudhary, the group leader appointed by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, arrived at Vidhan Bhawan. After the revolt of Eknath Shinde, CM Uddhav Thackeray appointed Ajay Chaudhary as a new group leader. The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".

The revolt by Eknath Shinde has created a stir in the politics of the state including Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs who had revolted against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Mahavikas Aghadi government have arrived in Guwahati. Eknath Shinde has formed a large group of more than 40 MLAs with Shiv Sena. Therefore, there are signs that the Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state is becoming unstable.