Shiv Sena not happy with NCP as Sharad Pawar declares support to Sambhaji Raje

Though NCP president Sharad Pawar supported Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati for Rajya Sabha elections, Congress and Shiv Sena did not support him. Therefore, it has become clear that there is no consensus on the support of Sambhaji Raje in the Mahavikas Aghadi. Besides, BJP is preparing to field a third candidate without supporting Sambhaji Raje. Pawar has taken a stand that our additional votes will be given to Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati.

Even though NCP supported Sambhaji Raje, Shiv Sena has not cleared it's stance. The decision regarding the six Rajya Sabha seats was supposed to be taken jointly by the Mahavikas Aghadi, but it is understood that the Shiv Sena is also deeply displeased with the announcement of support by the NCP.

On the basis of first preference votes, two MPs from BJP, one each from Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will definitely be elected. The question is of the sixth place. According to reliable sources, there is no internal consensus in the BJP for supporting Sambhaji Raje for the sixth seat. He was able to go to the Rajya Sabha only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but in six years he avoided the possibility of going to the BJP platform.