Shiv Sena Party Legislators Feel Eknath Shinde Should Continue As CM of Maharashtra, Says Deepak Kesarkar

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar stated that party legislators feel Eknath Shinde should continue as the chief minister of the state, following the ruling Mahayuti's decisive victory in the recent assembly elections.

Kesarkar met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, just a day after the Mahayuti coalition, which includes Shiv Sena, secured a commanding victory in the state assembly elections, winning 230 of the 288 seats. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi managed to secure only 46 seats.

"Shiv Sena MLAs feel Shinde should continue in the post because under his leadership the Mahayuti worked very well and performed spectacularly in polls. "Whatever may be the decision, it will be in the interest of Maharashtra," said Kesarkar, who won another term from the Sawantwadi constituency.

Speculation about the chief minister's position began circulating after the BJP, led by Devendra Fadnavis, emerged as the top party in the state elections, winning 132 out of 288 seats. The Shiv Sena, under Eknath Shinde, secured 57 seats. However, Fadnavis dismissed any concerns over a dispute for the chief minister's post on Saturday, stating that the leaders of the Mahayuti coalition would jointly make a decision on the matter.

