Shiv Sena rebel Shahajibapu Patil slams Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: The mutiny of 40 MLAs, including Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, has caused a big rift in the party. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray are seen fighting for damage control. At the height of the power struggle in the state, the Mahavikas Aghadi government collapsed and the Shinde-Fadnavis government was formed. After this, the allegations between Shinde group and Shiv Sena are intensifying. Rebel MLA Shahajibapu Patil has once again targeted Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut.

Shahajibapu Patil was asked why there is so much anger among rebel MLAs against Sanjay Raut. On this, Shahjibapu frankly said that he was a fan of Raut's writings and used to read 'Rokhthok' without fail. "I liked his speech. But he said that recently his behavior has started showing arrogance. Also this man starts talking at 10 am. Patil has criticized that he has inflamed the whole environment."

Patil indicated that the rebel MLAs were suffering from Raut's criticism. "Besides, our group has majority. Out of 55 MLAs of Shiv Sena, we have maximum number of MLAs in our group. Patil said that the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the Supreme Court will definitely consider this while taking a decision."

"Meanwhile, reiterating that we were in Shiv Sena yesterday, are still today and will remain tomorrow, we believe that our Shiv Sena is real, while in the next few months, the people of Maharashtra will seal Shinde's leadership" said Patil.