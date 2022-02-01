Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut criticizes PM Modi govt over Budget 2022

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 in Parliament. Since then, there has been a mixed reaction from political circles to the budget. Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut has criticized the budget, saying the Modi government's budget is not realistic and fraudulent as usual. There is nothing for everyone in their budget. This year's budget is the same. Sanjay Raut has said that we will see in the near future how many people are getting rich and how many are getting richer in the country.

On the other hand, Nawab Malik, the NCP leader in the Mahavikas Aghadi, has also criticized the central budget, saying that the middle class was expecting tax relief due to rising inflation, but the budget did not show that and the youth, farmers and middle class did not get anything.

Meanwhile, a budget to make India more self-reliant and stronger has been presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and most importantly, it is a budget that looks to the future of India. This is a budget that is more balanced, inclusive and conducive to development on economic parameters, said Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in the BJP.