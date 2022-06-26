Shiv Sena supporters destroys Eknath Shinde's statue in Pune

In Wagholi, Pune, Shiv Sainiks shouted slogans against rebel MLAs and set fire to the statue of Eknath Shinde. Under the guidance of Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena MLAs have embraced party chief Uddhav Thackeray. By uniting these Shiv Sena MLAs, Shiv Sena has been embezzled. An agitation was organized by the Vahatuk Sena at Wagholi against the rebel MLA Eknath Shinde. Under the guidance of District Chief Yuvraj Dalvi and Transport Sena Deputy District Chief Rajendra Tambe and former Shiv Sena District Chief Sanjay Satav Patil, a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was laid a wreath at the statue of Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sainiks Sanjay Satav, Rajendra Paygude, Vishal Satav, Yuvraj Dalvi, Rajendra Tambe, Kishore Patole, Ankush Kotwal, Pravin Kamble, Ravi Kale, other Shiv Sena office bearers and Shiv Sainiks from Wagholi were present on this occasion.

