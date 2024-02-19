Shiv Sena UBT Appoints 18 Elections Coordinators in the State, May Claim Same Number of Seats for Lok Sabha

Mumbai: The announcement of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is likely to be made in just a few days. Against this backdrop, all political parties are working on seat-sharing. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has been holding regular meetings and the seat-sharing of the three parties is said to have been finalized. On the other hand, the Grand Alliance is also saying that the seat-sharing will be announced at the right time, and there will be no resentment. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena's UBT faction seems to have staked claim to 18 seats.

The Shiv Sena's UBT faction has announced election coordinators for 18 constituencies in the state. Shiv Sena UBT has also released the list of Lok Sabha election coordinators of The Shiv Sena. They have appointed coordinators at four seats in Mumbai and one in Thane. Election coordinators have been appointed in Hingoli, Parbhani, Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Dharashiv districts of Marathwada. Apart from this, coordinators have also been appointed in Raigad in the Konkan Kolhapur and Maval constituencies of Western Maharashtra. Thus, the Shiv Sena seems to have indirectly staked claim to 18 seats.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has come together in the state to stop the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shiv Sena UBT, NCP Sharad Pawar, and Congress are in talks on seat-sharing. Meanwhile, Prakash Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has also been announced to be inducted into the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Therefore, out of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, the seat-sharing of these three parties will be and how many seats will be given to the deprived is discussed in the political circles. The Shiv Sena is claiming 18 seats it won in the last five years. In the meantime, with the appointment of election coordinators for 18 Lok Sabha constituencies by the Shiv Sena UBT today, it can be said that this claim of the Thackeray group has almost been confirmed.