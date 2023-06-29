Shiv Sena (UBT) being targeted by rivals to gain political mileage: Anil Parab claims in anticipatory bail

Shiv Sena (UBT) is being targeted by rivals to gain political mileage in Maharashtra, party leader and former minister Anil Parab claimed in his anticipatory bail application filed in a court in connection with a case of alleged assault on a civic engineer.

Parab contended the case against him is politically motivated and has been filed with malafide intention to defame the Opposition party and its leader among members of the general public.

The case relates to alleged assault on an assistant engineer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday during protest against demolition of what the Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed was its shakha (local branch) in suburban Bandra last week.

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator and 6 other accused have sought pre-arrest bail from Additional Sessions Judge V M Sundale in the assault case, in which four persons have already been arrested by the police. Their plea will be heard on June 30.

Seeking relief, their application, filed through advocate Rahul Arote, stated that due to the current political situation in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is being targeted by rival parties to gain political mileage in the state.

According to the police, Parab and a group of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers took out a march to H-East ward office of the BMC on Monday afternoon to protest the demolition of a party ‘shakha’ (local branch) in suburban Bandra.