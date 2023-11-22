Shiv Sena (UBT) demands stringent action in case of assault on Ashok Pradhan

On Wednesday, the local unit of the Shiv Sena (UBT) demanded severe action against individuals who attacked former YCMOU vice-chancellor Ashok Pradhan at his residence in Kalyan city within the district.

Vijay Salvi, chief of the Kalyan unit of the Sena (UBT), said in a memorandum submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Police that Pradhan, 84, is an eminent educationist and associated with several institutions.

The call for strict action against the perpetrators was reiterated, with Nitin Deshpande, the Vice President of the Dharmarajya Party, expressing serious concern over the incident. In a memorandum addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deshpande highlighted the need for attention to the matter.

The law and order situation in Thane district has gone from bad to worse, he alleged, demanding intervention by Shinde and home minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pradhan, former vice chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, was assaulted at his home on November 11. Police have booked five persons in the case.