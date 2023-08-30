Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi pitches Uddhav Thackeray as I.N.D.I.A alliance PM

In a major development, ahead of the two day of I.N.D.I.A meeting starting tomorrow in Mumbai, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded Arvind Kejriwal to be made the PM candidate of the Opposition alliance. Aam Aadmi Party's national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that Arvind Kejriwal should become the PM candidate from the opposition alliance. National Spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party, Priyanka Kakkar said, If you ask me, I would like Arvind Kejriwal to be the prime ministerial candidate.

Reacting to this Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said It is fine If someone asks me, I will say Uddhav Thackeray should be the one (PM candidate of INDIA alliance). On hand, there is the BhaJPratiya Janata Party () that, out of fear, can take just one name. If Nitin Gadkari's name comes forth mistakenly, his career is ended. On the other hand, is us six sitting CMs are coming (to the meeting), senior leaders are coming. We have worked and people are with us. We have a leadership where people can take names openly.

The meeting of the opposition alliance 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' (I.N.D.I.A) will be held in Mumbai. The opposition leaders will discuss joint campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and resolve differences among its members. They are also likely to draft a common minimum program of the alliance, make joint plans for nationwide agitation and announce some committees for seat sharing.