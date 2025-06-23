Shiv Sena UBT Leader Uddhav Thackeray Faces Another Setback as Sanjay Lakhe Patil Resigns Over Lok Sabha Snub

Political parties are preparing for local bodies election amid this Shiv Sena UBT has got major setback as Dr. Sanjay Lakhe Patil of the Thackeray group resigned from his post. As per the reports Lakhe Patil objected that Uddhav Thackeray had not kept his word. He was eager to contest the election from Jalna Lok Sabha constituency. However, he said that he was denied a ticket at the last minute.

Sanjay Patil left the Congress last year and joined Uddhav Thackeray's group. At that time, he was assured of a ticket from Jalna constituency in the assembly elections. But he was dropped at the last minute. Sanjay Patil said, "I was assured that I would be given a ticket from Jalna instead of Sangli in the assembly elections. However, Thackeray group MP Sanjay Raut did not allow it due to his personal agenda. Congress's Kalyan Kale won from Jalna Lok Sabha constituency."

While criticizing Ambadas Danve, Patil said, "I was being deliberately excluded from the party. When Ambadas Danve was visiting the district, I was kept away from the tour. I was not given any responsibility. Basically, I was not given a chance to work. It was seen how I would be kept away. I was constantly excluded from organizational work. That is why I have decided not to work in the Thackeray group from now on."