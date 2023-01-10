Shiv Sena UBT MLA Nitin Deshmukh gets ACB notice

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ABC) has issued a notice to MLA Nitin Deshmukh of the Shiv Sena asking him to present himself and give his statement in a disproportionate assets case on next week.

The Amravati office of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sent a notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Deshmukh on Monday and he has been asked to be present in the Amravati office of ACB on January 17 and join the investigation in his alleged disproportionate assets case.

After receiving the notice, Deshmukh said he has been asked to appear in Amravati on January 17 and has been asked to provide information about his property. Deshmukh said that he will appear before the ACB and cooperate with the notice. However, he said that it is just an attempt to harass him, Indian Express reported.

This is third time that law enforcement agencies are behind me in the past six months. A few days ago, Bhavnatai Gawli (Shinde faction MP) had filed a case against me. A case was registered against me during the winter session in Nagpur. Now the notice of ACB office has come from Amravati. Now I am waiting for the ED’s notice. I am not at all upset or afraid. The ACB notice has asked me to reveal my property details. But don’t they know that our property details are already disclosed in the election affidavit which we file before elections, Deshmukh said.