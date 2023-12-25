Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rajan Salvi's nephew to be questioned by anti-corruption bureau

Ratnagiri: Shiv Sena MLA from Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey group Rajan Salvi is under investigation by Raigad's anti-corruption cell. His nephew Durgesh Salve is also going to be questioned in the same matter. He will be questioned about a construction company jointly owned by Salvi's son Shubham and Durvesh Salve. Salvi's sister-in-law Anuradha Salvi will also be among the questioned.

Rajan Salvi has been undergoing an inquiry since last December and an investigation was carried out on property owned by him and his family. Salvi's brother Deepak was also questioned by the anti-corruption bureau regarding the same.



As the next stage of the investigation, Salvi's nephew Durvesh Salvi has been sent a notice by the anti-corruption bureau. He was asked to be present on 20th December to be present with Salvi Construction Company's registered papers, bank account statements, and income tax papers. Since he was absent on that day, he has been asked to be present on the 27th of December.

Salvi's sister-in-law Anuradha Salvi and wife Anuja had bought some land together which was paid from Anuradha's bank account. She has been called to inquire about this exchange. She was also called on the 20th but was absent and has been asked to be present on the 27th.

