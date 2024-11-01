Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant Labels Shiv Sena’s Mumbadevi Candidate Shaina NC as ‘Imported Maal’, Provoking Controversy

Shiv Sena UBT leader and Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant recently sparked controversy with comments about newly inducted Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC. In a video circulating online, Sawant can be heard referring to Shaina as 'maal,' while addressing the media.

Congress leader and Mumbadevi MLA Amin Patel stood beside Sawant during the remarks. Sawant is heard saying, "Imported nahi chalta yahan, imported maal nahin chalta humare yahan, humare yahan original maal chalta hai, original maal hai humara," which translates to, "Imported is not accepted here, imported goods are not accepted here. Original goods are accepted here, our goods are original."

The controversy surrounding Sawant’s remarks has attracted significant attention as Shaina steps into the race for Mumbadevi amidst these tensions. The Shiv Sena leader targeted by the 'sexist' slur responded strongly, expressing confidence that voters would teach the rival party a lesson in the upcoming elections.

Shiv Sena’s faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently announced Shaina NC as its candidate for the Mumbadevi constituency in Mumbai ahead of the state assembly elections. The Mumbadevi constituency, which includes parts of Mumbai South along with Worli, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Shivadi, and Colaba, has seen BJP’s Raj K. Purohit hold the seat for four terms from 1990 to 2009. Since then, the Congress has maintained control, with Amin Patel winning the seat in the last election.