Shiv Sena (UBT) to hold morcha against irregularities of BMC on July 1

Former Maharashtra state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the Shiv Sena (UBT) to hold morcha on July 1 against irregularities in Mumbai municipal corporation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday granted approval for setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities worth Rs 12,024 crore in various works of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Monday night stated that the SIT will be headed by the Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.

Shinde has also given directives to include top officials of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police and other senior police officials in the probe, said the release.