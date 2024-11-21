Shiv Sena UBT’s Sharad Koli Slams Congress for Supporting Solapur South Independent Candidate

Political alliance within the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra appears to be unraveling, particularly in the Solapur South constituency, where a significant rift has emerged between the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT). The conflict stems from the Congress’ decision to support an independent candidate, Dharamraj Kadadi, over the MVA-backed Shiv Sena UBT candidate Amar Patil in the assembly elections.

Shiv Sena UBT's deputy leader Sharad Koli launched a scathing attack on Congress leaders Sushil Kumar Shinde and MP Praniti Shinde, accusing them of betraying the MVA alliance. He alleged that Praniti Shinde is functioning as the "B-team" of the BJP, secretly collaborating with them. Koli also stated that this would mark the end of the Shinde family's political tenure, claiming they have failed to contribute to Solapur's development. His remarks included personal attacks, labeling the Shinde family as "traitors" and accusing them of backstabbing the alliance.

In response, Congress Youth City President Ganesh Dongre issued a direct threat to Sharad Koli, warning that his car would be vandalized if such allegations continued. The tension further escalated after Sharad Koli led a protest involving a symbolic shoe-beating of the Shinde family’s posters.

Following this, Congress workers demonstrated outside Koli’s office, with Dongre publicly declaring that Koli’s car would be attacked if found parked near his office. With the assembly election results around the corner, the alliance’s ability to present a united front appears increasingly uncertain.