Shiv Sena will field two candidates for Rajya Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut when asked about reports of Sambhaji Raje being offered by the party to join them for Rajya Sabha ticket said,"I don't know about it. Shiv Sena will field two candidates - pure Shiv Sena for Rajya Sabha polls. Shiv Sena's two candidates will go to Rajya Sabha this time."

The polls are scheduled on June 10. The BJP can win two Rajya Sabha seats with the number of MLAs it has, while the ruling allies Shiv Sena can win 2 seat, Congress and NCP in Maharashtra can win a seat each.