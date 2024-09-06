Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: ‘Rahul Gandhi Is Trying To Make Mountain out of Molehill’, Says Chandrashekhar Bawankule (Watch Video)

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which Gandhi deemed a serious affront to the revered Maratha warrior king. In response, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule dismissed Gandhi's comments as an overreaction, attributing the incident to a technical error. Rahul Gandhi is trying to make a mountain out of a molehill. In Chhindwara, when Kamal Nath was the CM of Madhya Pradesh bulldozed a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Will Rahul Gandhi speak on it?. PM Modi and all leaders of BJP have apologized for the incident."

Watch:

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule says, "Rahul Gandhi is trying to make a mountain out of a molehill. The incident happened due… pic.twitter.com/qEwzfAUHyq — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2024

Also Read| Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: PM Modi Should Apologise To Every Person Of Maharashtra, Says Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

On the question of the CM face of Maha Vikas Aghadi, he said, "Sharad Pawar wants to make Supriya Sule the CM of Maharashtra. In Congress, there are banners of different leaders being projected as Chief Minister. They (Maha Vikas Aghadi) will never project Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister's face."

