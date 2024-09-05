Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Sculptor-Contractor Jaydeep Apte Sent To Police Custody Till September 10th

Sculptor Jaydeep Apte, who built the 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Malvan that collapsed on August 26, leading to a huge outrage, was sent to police custody till September 10th. He was arrested on Wednesday night Five police teams were formed to track the sculptor, who had been absconding for over a week, and a look out circular was also issued. An officer said that Apte was arrested from near his Kalyan residence where he was hiding. According to what his family members told police earlier, he told them that he was leaving for Malvan on August 26 after which he had not contacted them.

The police teams comprising officers from Sindhudurg, Thane city and Thane rural police had been looking at hotels in Shahapur where Apte’s in-laws resided. Eventually, he was found in Kalyan following which he was taken to the zonal DCP’s office late in the night.After the collapse of the statue, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Navy Day in December 2023, the Malvan police on August 26 night registered an FIR against Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil for offences, including attempted murder, attempt to culpable homicide, destroying public property and negligence.

The FIR was based on the complaint of the Public Works Department (PWD).While Patil was arrested by police from Kolhapur on August 30, Apte remained untraceable.The collapse of the statue triggered a political row ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra. On Sunday, Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders took out a march against the BJP-led Central and state governments, alleging corruption in statue construction and contract process.



