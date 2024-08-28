Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Shiv Sena UBT and Narayan Rane Supporters Clash at Rajkot Fort in Malvan During Aditya Thackeray's Visit

The collapse of the full-sized statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has sparked widespread outrage across the state. Leaders from various political parties have been visiting the accident site to assess the situation. Today, a severe clash erupted at Rajkot Fort in Malvan between supporters of Narayan Rane and the Thackeray faction. Among those who visited the site were Aaditya Thackeray, Jayant Patil, and Vijay Wadettiwar from the Mahavikas Aghadi. Local MP and BJP leader Narayan Rane and his party officials were also present at the spot.

The confrontation began when both groups came face-to-face at the fort. Despite police efforts to control the situation, activists from both sides ignored the authorities and clashed with each other, resulting in some activists being assaulted. Tensions escalated further when BJP leader Nilesh Rane engaged in a verbal altercation with the police, while Narayan Rane made threatening remarks towards media representatives.

During the visit, Narayan Rane and Vijay Wadettiwar briefly met and shook hands. Afterward, Narayan Rane continued his inspection of the fort. Shortly thereafter, Aaditya Thackeray arrived in the vicinity of the fort, which intensified the conflict. Supporters of both factions started chanting slogans. The Thackeray group demanded that their leaders be granted entry to the fort, while they warned that if the path was not cleared within 15 minutes, they would forcibly enter. The situation further deteriorated with increased shouting and pushing. In response, Jayant Patil attempted to mediate by engaging with leaders and activists from both sides in an effort to de-escalate the situation.

A statue of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year at Rajkot fort in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district, collapsed on Monday.The 35-feet-long statue of the Maratha king collapsed at around 1 pm at Rajkot Fort in Malvan.An FIR has been filed against two people in the collapse incident. Jaydeep Aapte Proprietor of M/s Artist company and structural consultant Chetan Patil have been booked by the Malvan police.